ING Groep NV Sells 13,041 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 32,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

