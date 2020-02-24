ING Groep NV Sells 27,915 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

