ING Groep NV Sells 296,500 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

PAA opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

