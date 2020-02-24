ING Groep NV Sells 40,440 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,440 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Twitter worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,039. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.