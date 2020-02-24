ING Groep NV Sells 60,257 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,766 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ING Groep NV owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $27,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

