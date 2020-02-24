ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $109.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. The company has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.