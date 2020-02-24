Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ING opened at A$3.62 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.59. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. Inghams Group has a 12-month low of A$2.89 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of A$4.69 ($3.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.43.

In other news, insider James (Jim) Leighton acquired 93,721 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.49 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,086.29 ($231,976.09).

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

