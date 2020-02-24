Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for approximately 1.6% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.54% of Ingredion worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,691,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,585,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

INGR stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

