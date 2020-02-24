Ink (INK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bit-Z, Coinrail and EXX. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.16 or 0.02839014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00226442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00137846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail, Exmo, Bit-Z, LBank, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

