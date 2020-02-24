INMAX Market Capitalization Hits $77,327.00 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $77,327.00 and approximately $5,375.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INMAX has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

