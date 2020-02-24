Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

INOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

INOV stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Inovalon by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after buying an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Inovalon by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

