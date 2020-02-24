Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Inovalon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of INOV opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Inovalon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

