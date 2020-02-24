Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities cut Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.17. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

