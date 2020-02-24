Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires 208,229 Shares of Stock

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 208,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ALTG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.51. 484,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,485. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

