Insider Buying: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 103,382 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $471,421.92. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DLH alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 52,865 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,179.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 7,879 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $34,431.23.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,219. The company has a market cap of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.93. DLH Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DLH by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in DLH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.