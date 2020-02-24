Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 9,108,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after buying an additional 4,318,890 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,737 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,792,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,619,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,854 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.