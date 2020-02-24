Insider Buying: Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $13,520.00.

FARM traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,231. Farmer Bros Co has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 702.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

