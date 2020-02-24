Insider Buying: Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00.

Flowserve stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.57. 1,874,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $5,339,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

