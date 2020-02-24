Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,881,087.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares purchased 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.72.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

