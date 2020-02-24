Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $71,900.00.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. CIBC raised Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ovintiv from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

