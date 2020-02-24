Insider Buying: Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Acquires 70,187 Shares of Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.94. 3,587,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,592,000 after buying an additional 172,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

