Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,354,600.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.02 per share, with a total value of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.95 per share, with a total value of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

Safehold stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,339. Safehold Inc has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 640.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 901,336 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $4,457,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

