Insider Buying: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Acquires 7,650 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00.

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $12.42. 1,923,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,721. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

