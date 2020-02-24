Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,000.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, David Rae sold 51,448 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, David Rae sold 2,652 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total value of C$15,142.92.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, hitting C$6.29. 452,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,557. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 2,836.36%.

DPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

