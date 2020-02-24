Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis Sells 1,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58.

Mark Alan Tullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total value of C$307,727.00.

Shares of IFC stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$153.12. The company had a trading volume of 174,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,204. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$107.00 and a twelve month high of C$155.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFC. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.92.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

