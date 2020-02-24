Integer Holdings Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $97.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $19,629,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,689,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Integer by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

