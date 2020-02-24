Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 519,484 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, FIX raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

