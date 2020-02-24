Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,005 shares of company stock valued at $13,829,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

