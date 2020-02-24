InterDigital Wireless Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IDCC. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $2,678,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.