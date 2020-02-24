International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

