Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. 737,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,573. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.