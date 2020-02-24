Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.30.

NVDA traded down $17.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $208.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,965. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

