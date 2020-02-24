Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $101,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $7.42 on Monday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,216,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,317. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

