Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.73. The company had a trading volume of 812,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,128. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

