Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

NYSE LMT traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.45. The company had a trading volume of 439,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $427.34 and a 200 day moving average of $394.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

