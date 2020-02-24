Intersect Capital LLC Sells 671 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,201. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

