Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 34.19% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Intersect ENT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

XENT stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

