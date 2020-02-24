Interzone (ITZ) Market Cap Hits $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,604.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.09 or 0.02726001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.03856092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00774461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00816029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00095705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00620865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.