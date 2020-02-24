Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.60 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.60 ($3.02) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.33 ($2.71).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

