Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

JNJ stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.10. 1,378,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

