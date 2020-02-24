Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.43. 1,995,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,593. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.11.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.