Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.44-7.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.53 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.50-7.60 EPS.

Intuit stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.43. 1,995,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,593. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.11.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.