Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-5.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% to $3.6-3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.50-7.60 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,593. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12 month low of $236.03 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.36 and its 200 day moving average is $271.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.11.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

