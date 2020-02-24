Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $32.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $580.42. 75,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

