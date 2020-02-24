Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,411.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

