Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

