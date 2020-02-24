Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $206.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $159.64 and a 1 year high of $212.55.

