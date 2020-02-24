Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 24th (A, ACB, AM, COLD, DNKEY, DPZ, ED, ETFC, FSLR, GLPG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 24th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.50.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $91.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $213.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $309.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

SVENSKA HANDELS/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

