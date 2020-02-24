Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 24th (BIDU, BRK/B, CATM, DE, ENB, EPAM, GDOT, JD, NTES, SPNS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 24th:

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by Cfra from $230.00 to $235.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $254.00 to $272.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $390.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

