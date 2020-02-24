Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Establishment Labs (ESTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA):

2/11/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Establishment Labs is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/16/2020 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Establishment Labs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2019 – Establishment Labs was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ESTA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 5,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $492.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

